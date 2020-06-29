Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 80. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 77. Actor Gary Busey is 76. Comedian Richard Lewis is 73. Actor-turned-politican-turned-radio personality Fred Grandy is 72. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 72. Rock singer Colin Hay (Men At Work) is 67. Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 65. Actress Kimberlin Brown (TV: "The Bold and the Beautiful") is 59. Actress Sharon Lawrence is 59. Actress Amanda Donohoe is 58. Actress Judith Hoag is 57. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 57. R&B singer Stedman Pearson (Five Star) is 56. Actress Kathleen Wilhoite is 56. Producer-writer Matthew Weiner is 55. Musician Dale Baker is 54. Actress Melora Hardin is 53. Actor Brian D'Arcy James is 52. Actress Christina Chang is 49. Rap DJ Shadow is 48. Actor Lance Barber is 47. Actor-dancer Will Kemp is 43. Actress Zuleikha Robinson is 43. Rock musician Sam Farrar is 42. Actor Luke Kirby is 42. Country musician Todd Sansom (Marshall Dyllon) is 42. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is 42. Comedian-writer Colin Jost is 38. Actress Lily Rabe is 38. R&B singer Aundrea Fimbres is 37. NBA allstar Kawhi Leonard is 29. Actress Camila Mendes is 26.
Most Popular
Saharan dust reaches Omaha area, making air unhealthy for some
Editorial: Here's a possible new name for Burke High
After 23 years in business, Omaha clothing boutique is closing
This is what happened when all of Nebraska's top high school players were on the same team
Scurlock family attorney angered by release of autopsy results
