Actress Susan Seaforth Hayes is 77. Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 71. Actor Bruce McGill is 70. Actor Stephen Lang is 68. Actress Mindy Sterling is 67. Former boxer Leon Spinks is 67. Actress Sela Ward is 64. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 63. Singer Peter Murphy is 63. Actor Mark Lester is 62. Singer Suzanne Vega is 61. Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 61. Actress Lisa Rinna is 57. Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 55. Actress Debbe Dunning is 54. Actor Greg Grunberg is 54. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 53. Actor Justin Chambers is 50. Actress Leisha Hailey is 49. Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 48. Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 47. Country singer Scotty Emerick is 47. Rapper Lil' Kim is 46. Actor Jon Wellner is 45. Rapper Lil' Zane is 39. Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 37. Actress Serinda Swan is 36. Actor Robert Adamson is 35. Actor David Henrie is 31. Actor Connor Paolo is 30. Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 30. R&B/pop singer Alessia Cara is 24.— AP
Tags
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Most Popular
-
Marshall Taylor, owner of North Omaha's Africamerican Book Store, was 'walking encyclopedia'
-
These are the best Omaha BBQ restaurants, according to the Nebraska Barbecue Council
-
'Back the Blue' rally draws about 2,000; graffiti found in Memorial Park
-
At Central High rally, youths urge OPS to cancel contract with Omaha police
-
OPS board to vote on $935,000 settlement with girl assaulted by former teacher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.