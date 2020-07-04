Actress Eva Marie Saint is 96. Actress Gina Lollobrigida is 93. Country singer Ray Pillow is 83. Actor Ed Bernard is 81. Actress Karolyn Grimes is 80. R&B singer Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) is 77. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 77. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 74. R&B musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 69. Rock musician Domingo Ortiz (Widespread Panic) is 68. Singer John Waite is 68. Rock musician Kirk Pengilly (INXS) is 62. Country musician Teddy Carr is 60. Rock musician Matt Malley is 57. Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 55. Actor Al Madrigal is 49. Actress Jenica Bergere is 46. Actor-singer John Lloyd Young is 45. Singer Stephen "Ste" McNally (BBMak) is 42. Actress Becki Newton is 42. Actor Mo McRae is 38. TV personality Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is 38. R&B singer Melanie Fiona is 37. Malia Obama is 22. — AP
