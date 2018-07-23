Retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 82. Actor Ronny Cox is 80. Radio personality Don Imus is 78. Actor Larry Manetti is 75. Country singer Tony Joe White is 75 Rock singer David Essex is 71. Singer-songwriter John Hall is 70. Actress Belinda Montgomery is 68 Actress Edie McClurg is 67. Actor Woody Harrelson is 57. Rock musician Slash is 53. Actor Juan Pope is 51. Rhythmand-blues singer Sam Watters is 48. Country singer Alison Krauss is 47. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 46. Actress Kathryn Hahn is 45. Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 45. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer Michelle Williams is 38. Actor Paul Wesley is 36. Actress Krysta Rodriguez is 34. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 29. Country musician Neil Perry is 28. Country singer Danielle Bradbery(TV: "The Voice") is 22.— AP
