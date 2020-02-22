Actor Paul Dooley is 92. Actor James Hong is 91. Actor John Ashton is 72. Actress Miou-Miou is 70. Actress Julie Walters is 70. Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 70. Actress Ellen Greene is 69. Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 68. Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 65. Actor Kyle Mac Lachlan is 61. World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 57. Actress-comedian Rachel Dratch is 54. Actor Paul Lieberstein is 53. Actress Jeri Ryan is 52. Actor Thomas Jane is 51. TV host Clinton Kelly is 51. Actress Tamara Mello is 50. Actress-singer Lea Salonga is 49. Actor Jose Solano is 49. International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 48. Rock musician Scott Phillips is 47. Singer James Blunt is 46. Actress Drew Barrymore is 45. Actress Liza Huber is 45. Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T's) is 41. Rock musician Joe Hot tinger (Halestorm) is 38. Actor Zach Roerig is 35. Actor Daniel E. Smith is 30. — AP
