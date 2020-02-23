Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff is 77. Author John Sandford is 76. Country-rock musician Rusty Young is 74. Actress Patricia Richardson is 69. Former NFL player Ed "Too Tall" Jones is 69. Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) is 68. Singer Howard Jones is 65. Rock musician Michael Wilton (Queensryche) is 58. Country singer Dusty Drake is 56. Actress Kristin Davis is 55. Tennis player Helena Sukova is 55. Actor Marc Price is 52. TV personality/businessman Daymond John (TV: "Shark Tank") is 51. Actress Niecy Nash is 50. Rock musician Jeff Beres (Sister Hazel) is 49. Country singer Steve Holy is 48. Rock musician Lasse Johansson (The Cardigans) is 47. Film and theater composer Robert Lopez is 45. Actress Kelly Macdonald is 44. Rapper Residente (Calle 13) is 42. Actor Josh Gad is 39. Actress Emily Blunt is 37. Actor Aziz Ansari is 37. Actor Tye White (TV: "Greenleaf") is 34. Actress Dakota Fanning is 26. — AP
Tags
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.
If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Most Popular
-
Ask Amy: A couple's wedding registry asks for money. I'd rather give to a charity in their honor
-
Ricketts, state senators condemn white supremacist comments made during hearing on gun control bills
-
Four teams and 56 individuals crowned champions at Nebraska state wrestling tournament
-
Here's what Buffett is telling shareholders in his annual letter
-
Omaha couple found love — and inspiration — at former Restore Omaha event
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.