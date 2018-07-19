Taylor, Jacquelyn Anne (Ptacek)

Aug 16, 1967 - Jul 9, 2018
Jacquelyn Anne Ptacek Taylor was born August 16, 1967. She passed away July 9, 2018, from stage 4 glioblastoma.
Jackie graduated from Roosevelt H.S. in Des Moines, IA; Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, IA; and earned her MA from UMKC in Kansas City, MO. She pursued a career as a counselor and on Dec. 18, 1998, married Jeffery Paul Taylor on Vail mountain in CO. Jackie and Jeff's lives were enriched by their two amazing sons: Joseph Robert, 17, and Benjamin Paul, 13.
Her gentleness, wisdom and love graced the lives of all who knew her and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Peter E. Ptacek; grandparents, Dr. J. L. and Florence Ptacek; Carl H. Burgin; and her father-in-law, Paul J. Taylor.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Jeffery Paul Taylor; sons, Joseph and Benjamin; mother, Judy Ptacek Rush; stepparents, Bob R. Rush and Judy Whetstine; sister, Elizabeth M. Ptacek and her children, Peter, Eleanor and Madeleine; Jackie's grandmother, Eleanor S. Burgin; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jackie is also survived by her mother-in-law, Jeanette M. Taylor, and her loving family, Robert and Mary Taylor; Steve, Lynette (Taylor) and Michael Grof.
FUNERAL: 1 pm Saturday, July 21st, at the St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 6630 Nall Ave., in Prairie Village, KS; with a Celebration of Life reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in Jacquelyn Anne Taylor's name.
