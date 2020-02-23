UPSET OF THE DAY
Millard South's Conor Knopick, who a month ago was in the hospital and worried his career might be over, beat national No. 6 Jakason Burks from Omaha Burke with a reversal in the tiebreaker to win their Class A 132-pound final.
CHECKING THE FORM CHART
Let's be honest. With 14 weight divisions and four classes, the talent spreads itself out and many finals are mere coronations. More than 50% of the champions — 32 of 56 — entered state ranked No. 1 by Huskermat. Only one champion had as many as eight losses, North Platte junior Gavyn Brauer, and he was ranked second at Class A 182 to finals opponent Anthony DeAnda of Columbus.
LONG TIME COMING
Omaha South had its first individual champion in 22 years. Mikey Vasquez beat Millard South's Connor Hoy 7-3 in the Class A 220-pound final.
ATTENDANCE
Saturday's attendance was announced at 11,259, giving the three-day meet a scanned-ticket count of 45,254.— Stu Pospisil
