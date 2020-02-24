Some flyers invest in 'carbon offsets' to ease guilt of plane emissions

Having grown up with parents who encouraged recycling, Jenny Beightol has always been aware of her environmental impact. She doesn't own a car and bikes or takes public transportation to get around town.
But the 32-year-old Chicagoan sometimes likes to travel to places like Mexico. This has led to soul searching, because scientists say that planes account for about 2.5% of global carbon dioxide production, which contributes to climate change.
To ease her guilt, Beightol buys "carbon offsets," which allow her to invest in environmental projects as a way of compensating for the greenhouse gas emissions associated with her flights. She figures out her air travel carbon footprint using the site TerraPass and gives to a project led by the Southern Ute tribe in Colorado, which captures natural methane gas and redirects it into reusable energy.
"Until our governments step up and get involved and truly fund alternative, low-emission ways to travel, it's really on us as individuals to do what we can," Beightol said.
In recent years, environmental activists have increasingly focused on pollution caused by the rapidly expanding aviation industry. The issue gained publicity last year with teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's decision to take a boat, rather than a plane, across the Atlantic Ocean. The British band Coldplay canceled its fall world tour over environmental concerns. There's even a Swedish word "flygskam," which means "flight shame."
For eco-conscious flyers like Beightol, there are a number of ways they can offset the emissions associated with their flights. Many opt to pay an extra charge to a participating airline when booking a flight. The airline then contributes the money to a project that purports to do something to help the planet, like planting trees or investing in renewable energy.
Airlines offering offsets include JetBlue, Qantas, Air Canada and Chicago-based United Airlines, which is planting trees in Peru and Kenya through Conservation International.
Flyers also can use websites like Cool Effect, Green-e or Gold Standard, where they can learn about various environmental programs to purchase carbon offsets for airline tickets they've already booked.
Some travel apps are even offering to help. Hopper, the travel booking app, recently announced that it was planting four trees for every flight booked, and two trees for every hotel room reserved, at no extra cost to customers. The trees are being planted through an organization called Eden Reforestation in six countries, including Madagascar and Indonesia.
"I've never been so happy to spend money," Hopper CEO Fred Lalonde said. He said he had never considered himself an environmentalist, but became "terrified" after his company started researching global warming.
"This is one initiative where we're not looking at the cost, because the crisis is global and we have to act now," Lalonde said.
But do the offsets do any good? Peter Miller of the National Resources Defense Council said that buying carbon offsets for air travel and skipping unnecessary flights can both be part of the solution to slowing climate change, though they're definitely not all of it.
"If you do fly, offsets provide a way to mitigate the emissions from the trip," said Miller, director of the Western region of the organization's climate and clean energy program. "That's a lot better than doing nothing, which is what most folks are doing at this point."
Miller cautioned that buying carbon offsets are not a "get out of jail free" card, and said there is a lot more everyone can do to help the environment.
Flyers also should be careful about picking a carbon offset program, since they're not equally reliable, Miller said. Scammers can claim they're doing carbon offsetting in their backyards and take your money.
"It's important for consumers to ensure that what they're doing is really providing a benefit," Miller said. He is a board member of the Climate Action Reserve, a nonprofit which develops offset protocols and serves as a registry for offset projects to track and ensure that the projects are doing what they claim.
Don Wuebbles, professor of atmospheric science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, views planting trees to offset climate damage with skepticism.
"There's certainly nothing wrong with planting more trees, but if you plant a tree, it takes 20 to 30 years before that tree pulls much carbon out of the atmosphere," Wuebbles said. "To me, it sounds like a bit of a gimmick."
