2020 TOYOTA YARIS HATCHBACK
When is a Toyota car not actually a Toyota car? When its bones come from Mazda.
That's right, the Yaris subcompact sedan and the hatchback might look like Toyota models, but both are built by Mazda in Mexico, with Mazda selling the similar Mazda2 outside of North America.
That leaves this market to the Yaris, which is good news for lovers of small and spritely vehicles that are fun to drive, affordable and easy on fuel.
All of the basic goodness that underpins the Yaris sedan (originally called the Scion iA) is found in the new-for-2020 hatchback. Compared with the previous Yaris hatchback, the new model is about 7.5 inches longer overall with 2-plus extra inches between the front and rear wheels. The net result is a bit more precious passenger and cargo volume, along with a slight increase in headroom.
Easily the most noticeable change is in the styling department, where the hatch shares the same Toyota-designed open-mouth grille as the sedan. Love it or not, there's no denying the oversized nose makes the Yaris easy to spot in a crowd.
The remaining sheet metal is neatly sculpted, which is to say it's a significant improvement over the boxy look of the previous Yaris.
The hatchback's interior is virtually a carbon copy of the sedan's, with straightforward controls and a pop-up-style 7.0-inch touch screen that can also be operated using a knob. If you're a fan of minimalist (i.e. non-digital) dashboards, this is the car for you.
Keeping the Yaris on the move is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder that makes the same 106 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque as the previous model. It's linked to a six-speed automatic transmission with a sport setting that adds a touch more responsiveness when accelerating.
Although some people might be disappointed that a manual gearbox isn't available, that transmission can still be had in the sedan.
The hatchback's fuel economy is rated at 32 mpg in the city, 40 on the highway and 35 combined.
Base price: $18,700, including destination fees
Engine: 1.5-liter DOHC 1-4 (106)
EPA rating (city/highway): 32/40
Given that the hatchback's suspension is identical to the sedan's, you can expect ride comfort and sports-car-like cornering control that was absent in the previous model.
Hatchback pricing starts at $18,700 (including destination fees) for the base LE trim. Along with the touch screen, it comes with more content than most competing basic-transportation sub-compacts. There are heated outside mirrors, push-button start, six-speaker audio system and 16-inch alloy (not steel) wheels.
Spend a bit more dough for the XLE and you get LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, leatherette (instead of cloth) seat covers, automatic climate control and a deluxe steering wheel with audio, cruise and phone controls built in.
Although both the LE and XLE come with a navigation system, it requires the use of an SD card that can be purchased from any Toyota dealer. We found several on eBay for $40 each.
The only disappointing aspect of the Yaris hatchback (and the sedan) is the lack of dynamic safety technologies that are standard or available in every other Toyota, from the compact Corolla on up to the full-size Avalon. In other words, other than standard low-speed braking assist, items such as adaptive cruise control (maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front), pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning and blind-spot monitoring with rear backup alert are simply not on the menu.
Other than that issue, the Mazda-based Yaris hatchback promises to be an appealing choice for anyone seeking a modicum of fun along with the other virtues that are inherent in any small-car acquisition.
