The shrubs planted along the foundation grew a lot taller than expected and are now blocking the view from the windows.
This is a common landscape mistake. Even checking the size range on the plant tag isn't a guarantee it won't happen; sometimes, the tags are wrong.
If this has happened to you, you have two choices: keep pruning the offending shrubs as needed throughout the growing season, or remove the oversized plants and replace them with shorter shrubs.
The choices of replacement shrubs depend, of course, on whether the location is in sun or shade, with wet or dry soil.
Another factor is how big your windows are. Luckily, there are dozens of small shrubs short enough to fit under even a big picture window without blocking the view. A few to consider:
Chicagoland Green boxwood, an exceptionally winter-hardy broadleaf evergreen, thrives in shade or partial shade. Unlike the common boxwood, often used for formal, clipped hedges, Chicagoland Green maintains its own tidy shape and grows only 2 or 3 feet tall.
St. John's wort (Hypericum) thrives in full sun and dry soil, producing yellow flowers and attracting pollinators for many weeks. Most varieties are short enough to fit under a big window, but not all are equally winter-hardy. Two in the 2to 3-foot-tall range that are hardy to USDA zone 4 are Sunny Boulevard and First Editions Cobalt-n-Gold.
Potentilla is another short shrub that will thrive in any hot, dry, sunny spot. It will bloom for weeks on end in your choice of pink, white or yellow. Try Happy Face Pink Paradise, Gold Drop or McKay's White. All are extremely winter hardy throughout the Midwest.
Tiny Tuff Stuff mountain hydrangea (H. serrata) produces delicate-looking blue or pinkish-blue lacecap flowers. Much smaller than most hydrangeas, it grows only 18 to 24 inches tall. Give it partial shade and moist soil. It's a rebloomer, hardy through USDA zone 5.
Fine Wine weigela blooms pink, contrasting with beautiful dark-burgundy foliage. Unlike most weigelas, this little shrub makes a compact mound only 2 to 3 feet tall. But like the others, its flowers are a favorite with hummingbirds. Plant it in full sun. It's hardy through USDA zone 4.
Summersweet (Clethra alnifolia) produces bottlebrush flowers that smell sweet and attract butterflies in mid-summer. This shrub can survive growing in wet or normal soil, in sun or partial shade. A white-flowered variety named Sugartina Crystalina, hardy to zone 4, is tiny enough to fit beneath that window.
