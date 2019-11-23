Servoss, Mary Kay

July 12, 1943 - November 22, 2019

Preceded in death by parents, Clair and Catherine Servoss; loving cat, Maggie. Survived by brothers, Larry (Susan), Marc and Gerald Servoss; sister, Patricia Mategrano (Pat); numerous nieces and nephews.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 25th, 11am Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with VISITATION: 9-11am. Interment: Calvary Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Hospital.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAKCUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

