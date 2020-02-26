The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging offers weekday lunch meals to people age 60 and older at its senior citizen centers and with the Meals on Wheels program for homebound elderly in the Omaha area. Menus may be subject to change. Some modified meals are available with the Meals on Wheels program.

For more information on ENOA senior centers, call 402-444-6513. For Meals on Wheels information, call 402-444-6766.

Menus for senior citizen centers for the week of March 2 (include 1% or skim milk):

Monday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts, marble bread with margarine, fruit salad

Tuesday: Beef and bean chili, baked potato with sour cream, romaine salad with dressing, cornbread with margarine, tropical fruit

Wednesday: Cheese omelet with Chef Mike's cheese sauce, baby red potatoes, vegetable juice, raspberry muffin square, glazed pineapple

Thursday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, winter blend vegetables, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, cinnamon apple slices

Friday: Breaded fish sandwich on whole grain hamburger bun, creamed corn, carrot coins, fruited gelatin or diet fruited gelatin

Menus for Meals on Wheels for the week of March 2 (include 1% milk):

Monday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts, marble bread with margarine, fruit salad

Tuesday: Beef and bean chili, half baked potato with sour cream, green beans, cornbread with margarine, tropical fruit

Wednesday: Creamed chicken with gravy, peas and carrots, raspberry muffin square, glazed pineapple, romaine salad with dressing

Thursday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, winter blend vegetables, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, cinnamon apple slices

Friday: Breaded fish sandwich on whole grain hamburger bun, creamed corn, carrot coins, fruited gelatin

