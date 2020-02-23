Wesley Duncan is hoping toget his big break. The La Vista Middle School seventh-graderscreams into amic, harken-ing his inner Kurt Cobain as the band plays Nirvana's "In Bloom" behind him before pivoting to "Californication" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Summer camp at School of Rock Omaha is, in some respects, exactly what you'd expect: students playing rock music together. But the camp goes deeper, fostering social skills and promoting learning long after the curtain falls.
Melanie Szymczak, a co-owner who also works as a special education teacher in Millard, said learning an instrument without playing in a group is like learning to kick a soccer ball without ever playing a game. It's just not the complete experience.
Students at School of Rock spend time focused on something they want to learn, and they're seeing how their efforts improve the overall performance of their band.
"It's an amazing program," Szymczak said. "Being an educator, you can see the progress that they make very quickly, compared to an individual lesson."
The summer camp program is structured around themes, such as '90s hits or classic rock. It also offers 101 camps focused on teaching basic skills and songs. Campers attend the program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they conclude the week with a performance for their parents.
In the themed camps, students get to choose which songs to learn. Campers also participate in outdoor activities each day, although most of the time is spent playing music.
ForWesley, School of Rock is a chance to get his start and spend time with other people his age who are into rock — not pop or whatever else is popular among middle-schoolers.
"It's just to bond with others," Wesley said. "You go to school, and there's nobody there who likes music. It's maybe a select few."
Bandmate Jackson Otta said he has been going to School of Rock Omaha for a couple of years, both in the summer and during the school year. The Lincoln seventh-grader has been exposed to new music and instruments, and he now plays the guitar, bass and drums.
Szymczak said playing music builds confidence, encourages cooperation and promotes social interactions. There's no room for sitting on the sidelines when you're up on stage.
"You see a huge difference in kids from when they walk in the door to when they walk out," Szymczak said. "They really feel like a community by the time they leave here. You can see the friendships growing and know they are going to stay in touch."
Older students have opportunities to work with younger students while continuing to grow as musicians. Millard South sophomore Abby Hanna plays for the school's house band, which performs around the community.
"It's really fun, especially since you're doing it with a bunch of your friends," Abby said. "It is fun just to spend time with your friends playing music that you listen to."
School of Rock offers a combination of group practice and one-on-one lessons, and students are given the attention they need to continue improving and fine-tuning their performances.
"The teachers here are phenomenal," Abby said.
Jimmy Wahlen is a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who spent several years in the School of Rock program. When he first started, he was a shy kid but quicklymade friends.
"School of Rock helped me get out of my shell and start interacting more with people," Wahlen said. "It's a really great experience if you're a musician or if you want to learn."
The summer camps are open tomusicians of all abilities from ages 7 to 17.
Wesley encouraged anyone interested in learning more about rock, or who wants a new experience, to check out the School of Rock camps.
"Try something different," Wesley said. "If you don't know how to play guitar, give it a try."
SCHOOL OF ROCK OMAHA
New musicians learn how to play in a band for the first time in Rock 101 camps and expand on their skills with speciality camps, focused on popular artists of the 21st century and '80s rock. Each week ends with a live performance by campers.
When: June and July
Where: School of Rock Omaha, 13270 Millard Ave.
Who: Ages 7-18
Cost: $400
Information: omaha.schoolofrock.com
