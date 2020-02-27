No. 16 Aurora (12-12) at No. 1 seed Omaha Skutt (22-0), 3 p.m.: Skutt has had one in-state game (a 45-44 win over Omaha Roncalli) decided by fewer than 10 points.

No. 15 Crete (13-10) at No. 2 Hastings (20-3), 2 p.m.: Monday's loss to Beatrice ended an eight-game winning streak for Crete, which lost to Hastings 56-39 Dec. 6. Hastings needed overtime to defeat Lexington 61-53 and saw leading scorer Connor Creech limp off during the game.

No. 14 Waverly (13-9) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (23-3), 2 p.m. MT: The Vikings have won four straight with Tuesday's 36-30 victory at Platteview.

No. 13 Platteview (14-10) at No. 4 Wahoo (22-2), 4 p.m.: A matchup of teams leaving the Capitol Conference for the new Trailblazer league. Wahoo beat the Trojans 67-61 and 77-54 during the season.

No. 12 Lexington (14-11) at No. 5 Alliance (19-6), 4 p.m. MT: Lexington has struggled the past four weeks, going 3-7. The Minutemen last were at state in 2002.

No. 11 Grand Island Northwest (14-10) at No. 6 Elkhorn Mount Michael (20-5), 3 p.m.: A first time for Northwest and coach Chip Bahe to play in the friendly confines of the Mount Michael bandbox. Northwest last was at state in 2014, Mount Michael a year later.

No. 10 Beatrice (12-10) at No. 6 Omaha Roncalli (20-4), 1 p.m.: The Orangemen beat Roncalli at home 69-58 Dec. 21.

No. 9 Bennington (16-7) at No. 8 Norris (17-5), 2 p.m.: The Badgers, losers of four of five, visit a team that they beat 48-46 for the Eastern Midlands tourney title. — Stu Pospisil

