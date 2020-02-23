LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bernie Sanders scored a commanding victory in Nevada's presidential caucuses on Saturday, cementing his status as the Democrats' national front-runner.
Joe Biden was in second place with votes still being counted. Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren trailed further behind.
The 78-year-old Vermont senator won by rallying his fiercely loyal base and tapping into support from Nevada's large Latino community as the Democratic contest moved for the first time into a state with a significant minority population.
"We are bringing our people together," he declared. "In Nevada we have just brought together a multigenerational, multiracial coalition which is not only going to win in Nevada, it's going to sweep this country."
Saturday's victory built on Sanders' win earlier this month in the New Hampshire primary. He essentially tied for first place in the Iowa caucuses with Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
The victory, while encouraging for Sanders supporters, only deepened concern among establishment-minded Democratic leaders who fear that the self-described democratic socialist is too extreme to defeat President Donald Trump. Sanders for decades has been calling for transformative policies to address inequities in politics and the economy, none bigger than his signature "Medicare for All" health care plan that would replace the private insurance system with a government-run universal system.
Trump responded on social media. "Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak," Trump tweeted. "Congratulations Bernie, & don't let them take it away from you!"
Buttigieg congratulated Sanders, too, but then called the senator too divisive.
"Before we rush to nominate Senator Sanders in our one shot to take on this president, let's take a sober look at what is at stake for our party, for our values and for those with so much to lose," he said. "Senator Sanders believes in an inflexible, ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats, not to mention most Americans."
Also in the fight were billionaire Tom Steyer and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg wasn't on the ballot.
Next up is South Carolina on Feb. 29, followed by Super Tuesday on March 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.