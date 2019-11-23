Ryba, Paul F.

March 14, 1940 - November 19, 2019
Member of I.B.E.W. Local 22. Former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Preceded in death by parents, Mary and Paul Ryba; sisters, Mary Ann Babb, Rose Svendsen.
Survived by wife, Faye Ryba; children, Amy (Barry) Pierce, Andy (Teresa) Ryba; grandchildren, Jackson Ryba, Ryan, Mackezie, Madison, Tyler and Kyle Moffitt, Nathan Pierce, Kylen (Luke) Cypher, Clay Pierce; great granchild, Karsen Pierce; brothers, Robert (Betty) Ryba, Richard (Linda) Ryba; numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Monday, 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church. Interment Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday 6:30-7:30pm with a WAKE at 7:30pm at St. James Church. Memorials to St. James Building Debt Reduction.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.