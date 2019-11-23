Ryba, Paul F.

March 14, 1940 - November 19, 2019

Member of I.B.E.W. Local 22. Former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Preceded in death by parents, Mary and Paul Ryba; sisters, Mary Ann Babb, Rose Svendsen.

Survived by wife, Faye Ryba; children, Amy (Barry) Pierce, Andy (Teresa) Ryba; grandchildren, Jackson Ryba, Ryan, Mackezie, Madison, Tyler and Kyle Moffitt, Nathan Pierce, Kylen (Luke) Cypher, Clay Pierce; great granchild, Karsen Pierce; brothers, Robert (Betty) Ryba, Richard (Linda) Ryba; numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Monday, 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church. Interment Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday 6:30-7:30pm with a WAKE at 7:30pm at St. James Church. Memorials to St. James Building Debt Reduction.

