The number of children ingesting rare-earth magnets — powerful tiny balls that are a popular desk toy and can shred a child's intestines — has skyrocketed in the three years since courts blocked the efforts of federal regulators to force changes to the industry, which largely holds the power to regulate itself.
The nation's poison control centers were on track to record six times more magnet ingestions — totaling nearly 1,600 cases — in 2019 than in 2016, when a federal court first sided with industry to lift the Consumer Product Safety Commission's four-year ban on the product. Medical researchers say the only explanation for the spike is the return of these unusually strong magnets to the market after the court ruling.
Now, with the consumer safety agency largely sidelined, magnet industry officials have launched a new effort to prevent product injuries and deaths through voluntary safety standards. Used for thousands of consumer products, these voluntary standards are supposed to reflect a balance between business and safety interests.
But during the creation of voluntary standards for magnets, the priorities of safety groups and regulators have been drowned out by the desires of manufacturers, who often decide which safety options are considered and hold an advantage in voting on which rules will take effect, according to a Washington Post review that included listening to hours of public standard-setting meetings and obtaining emails about the process, along with interviews and documents.
Problems with voluntary safety standards extend beyond magnets, critics say, to other children's products, including infant inclined sleepers, crib bumpers and furniture at risk of toppling over. In many cases, the product safety agency can't act until the voluntary standards have proved inadequate.
"It makes our jobs harder to have to defer by law to an extremely inefficient and industry-focused process," said Elliot Kaye, a product safety commissioner and former agency chairman. The voluntary standards process, he said, "has cost lives."
In the magnets case, which played out over recent weeks, manufacturers drew clear limits on how far they were willing to go for safety. They would consider only standards that "don't change the utility, functionality and desirability of the product for adults," Craig Zucker, who runs a magnet company, said in an email to others on the committee deciding the proposed safety rules.
But safety advocates said that the committee should look at anything that might avoid accidents. Otherwise, Don Huber, director of product safety for Consumer Reports, said in an email to the committee, "I am struggling to see how it will be anything beyond a marginal improvement."
The magnet makers wanted to rely on written warnings and packaging designs to curb accidental ingestions, according to emails and committee conference calls.
Safety advocates said that wasn't enough. They wanted the magnets either to be too big to swallow or too weak to cause organ damage. The magnets commonly found in desk toys are made up of sometimes hundreds of magnetic balls, and swallowing just two is a medical emergency, doctors say.
Why not try making them too big to swallow? asked pediatric gastroenterologist Bryan Rudolph during a Nov. 21 call to discuss the standard.
"Because nobody would follow it," Zucker replied.
Other products that pose dangers to children have highlighted the limits of the voluntary standards process. Before being recalled this year because they were associated with the deaths of dozens of children, inclined sleepers had been covered by a voluntary standard that pediatricians argued failed to follow established guidelines for safe sleep.
"It's a flawed process," said Nancy Cowles, who sits on several voluntary standard committees as executive director of the advocacy group Kids in Danger. "There are times when it works. But it often feels like we are only slowing down the process."
Rare-earth magnets are unusually dangerous because they are often 10 times stronger than the ordinary magnets used to hold a shopping list to a refrigerator. If multiple rare-earth magnets — each the size of a BB pellet — are swallowed, they can pull together inside the intestines, potentially causing life-threatening holes and blockages. Emergency surgery is the usual result.
"This is one of the most dangerous products on the market," Rudolph said.
Julie Brown, a pediatric emergency room doctor, said she sees on average one case a month at her hospital, Seattle Children's.
"They can make kids very sick," Brown said.
Accidental ingestion of high-powered magnets emerged as a problem in 2005. The magnets were breaking free from toys. Magnetic construction sets soon were blamed for at least one death and dozens of intestinal injuries.
In response, a voluntary safety standard was created in 2007 to limit the power of loose magnets in toys and to require powerful magnets to be permanently connected so they can't be swallowed.
The problem subsided. But sales of high-powered magnet sets exploded two years later. This time, the magnets were found in desk toys and changeable sculptures. They were not covered by the toy safety standard because they were not meant for children.
In 2011, the safety agency warned about the magnets, and it essentially banned them the next year. Two firms refused to stop selling them. One of the companies persuaded a federal judge to overturn the agency's ban.
So in late 2016, for the first time in four years, rare-earth magnets were legal to sell.
That ended what appeared to be a successful experiment in injury prevention: Magnet ingestions had fallen by almost half during the four-year timeout, from an estimated 3,617 emergency room visits in 2012 to 1,907 visits three years later.
