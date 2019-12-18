Omaha, NE. Loving mother of five and Mimi to 12 grandchildren passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at her Lake Candlewood home on December 15th. Preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, James Thomas (Tom) Rowen; parents, Charles Thomas Murphy and Kathleen Hatch Murphy, Edina, MN; and brother, Thomas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.