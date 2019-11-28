RODGERS WILL BE AT BOOK SIGNING

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers will be signing The World Herald's book "24th & Glory," written by Dirk Chatelain, at an event this weekend. The Husker legend was one of the central figures in the story about north Omaha's greatest generation of athletes. He'll be at the university bookstore at the Nebraska Union from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday before the Iowa game. Copies of the book also will be available to purchase at the event.

