Robinson saves his best for last home game with Mavs

Senior KJ Robinson topped himself Wednesday night.
In his final game at Baxter Arena, the 6-foot guard hit clutch shots at the end of regulation and overtime to give the Mavericks an 84-83 win over North Dakota.
With UNO trailing 73-70, Robinson rattled in a 25-footer from the top of the key with seven seconds left in regulation to force overtime. And after North Dakota took an 83-82 lead with 18 seconds left in the extra period, Robinson drove the right side of the basket and banked in a contested layup with 11 seconds left for what proved to be the winner. That was the seventh lead change in overtime.
North Dakota had one final shot, but Marlon Stewart missed a 3-pointer and the Mavs tipped away the rebound at the buzzer.
UNO, which finished the season 12-2 at home, has won four straight after a four-game losing streak. The Mavs improved to 9-6 in Summit League play to tie South Dakota for third in the standings with one game left.
UNO led most of the second half Wednesday, but its biggest lead was eight. Marlon Ruffin's 10-footer with 8:20 left put the Mavs up 63-55 before North Dakota rallied to go up 71-68 when Kienan Walter hit a 3-pointer with 1:38 left. But Robinson saved his best for last.
In overtime, Ayo Akinwole gave UNO an 82-81 lead with a 3 from the right wing with 27 seconds left before Stewart sank a layup with 18 seconds to go. That set the stage for UNO's senior.
Robinson finished with 12 points, one of five Mavs in double figures.
Wanjang Tut scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Ruffin, coming off a career-best 30 points Saturday, added 18 off the bench. JT Gibson — UNO's only other senior — had 15 while Matt Pile added 10.
The Mavs played most of the night without Pile because of foul trouble. He picked up two in the first five minutes then made five field goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half before fouling out.
Filip Rebraca led North Dakota with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Stewart, a transfer from Creighton, finished with 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
UNO's regular-season finale is Saturday at North Dakota State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.