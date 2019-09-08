March 19, 1935 ~ September 4, 2019

Age 84

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, September 27th, at 11am, Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha 68138. Full Obituary later.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St. Bellevue, NE | (402) 291-5000 | bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription