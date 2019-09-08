March 19, 1935 ~ September 4, 2019
Age 84
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, September 27th, at 11am, Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha 68138. Full Obituary later.
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St. Bellevue, NE | (402) 291-5000 | bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.