Retelsdorf, Dr. Clelland Lee

January 14, 1932 - September 14, 2019
CELEBRATION OF LIFE Please join us in celebrating Lee Retelsdorf's life on Saturday November 30, from 2-4pm at Champions Run, 13800 Eagle Run Drive, Omaha, NE 68164. Memorials can be made on his behalf to the Methodist Hospital Foundation, 8701 West Dodge Road Suite 450, Omaha, NE 68114.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.