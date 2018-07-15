Jul 23, 1931 - Jul 10, 2018
Preceded in death by her husband, William E. Ramsey and parents, Victor and Reva Cleary. Survived by her children, Jeanne (Rick) Grassau, Mark J. (Eileen) Ramsey, Ellen (Jeff) Pagett, James (Melanie) Ramsey, Margaret (John) Ehrhart; 19 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at 10:30 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Private interment, Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION begins Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at 5 pm at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with a WAKE SERVICE at 7 pm. Memorials to St. Margaret Mary Parish, Catholic Charities, or your favorite charity.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.