WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters streamed into the nation's capital and other major cities Saturday in another huge mobilization against police brutality and racial injustice, while George Floyd was remembered in his North Carolina hometown by mourners who waited hours for a glimpse of his golden coffin.
Wearing masks and calling for police reform, protesters peacefully marched across the U.S. and on four other continents, collectively producing perhaps the largest one-day mobilization since Floyd's death 12 days ago at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
The dozens of demonstrations capped a week of nearly constant protests that swelled beyond anything the nation has seen in at least a generation. After frequent episodes of violence following the black man's death, the crowds in the U.S. shifted to a calmer tenor in recent days, and authorities in many cities began lifting curfews because they experienced little unrest and no arrests.
On Saturday, authorities in some places seemed to take a lower profile and protests had a festive feel.
On a hot, humid day in Washington, throngs of protesters gathered at the Capitol, on the National Mall and in neighborhoods. Some turned intersections into dance floors. Tents offered snacks and water, tables with merchandise and even a snow cone station.
Many groups headed toward the White House, which has been fortified with new fencing and extra securitymeasures. Inside the presidential mansion, their chants and cheers could be heard in waves. President Donald Trump had no public events on his daily schedule.
The demonstrations extended to his golf resort in Doral, Florida, just outside Miami, where about 100 protesters gathered.
Peaceful marchers filed across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and theBrooklynBridge in New York. They walked along the boulevards of Hollywood and in downtownNashville, Tennessee.
In Raeford, North Carolina, a small town near Floyd's birthplace of Fayetteville, people lined up outside a Free Will Baptist church, waiting to enter in small groups. At a private memorial service, mourners sang along with a choir. On display at the front of the chapel was a large photo of Floyd and a portrait of him adorned with an angel's wings and halo.
"It could have been me. It could have been my brother, my father, any of my friends who are black," said Erik Carlos of Fayetteville. "It was a heavy hit, especially knowing that George Floyd was born near my hometown. It made me feel very vulnerable at first."
Protesters and their supporters in public office say they're determined to turn the extraordinary outpouring of anger and grief into change, notably overhauling policing policies.
Democrats in Congress are preparing a package of police reforms that are expected to include changes to police accountability laws, such as revising immunity provisions and creating a database of police use-of-force incidents. Revamped training requirements are planned, too, among them a ban on chokeholds.
Meanwhile in New York, two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault Saturday after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester, who fell backward onto the pavement and was hospitalized. Both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and were released without bail. The two were suspended without pay Friday.
