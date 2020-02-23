SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Trump administration is asking Congress for $1.5 billion over 10 years to create a new national stockpile of U.S.-mined uranium, saying that propping up U.S. uranium production in the face of cheaper imports is a matter of vital energy security.
But some Democratic lawmakers, and market analysts across the political spectrum, say the Trump administration's overall aim is really about helping a few uranium companies that can't compete in the global market.
Demand for the nuclear fuel has languished worldwide since Japan's 2011 Fukushima disaster. U.S. uranium production has plummeted 96% in the last five years, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported this month.
The Republican president made the request for a new national uranium reserve in his 2021 budget request. He has said rescuing the U.S. nuclear and coal industries is a priority of his.
"It's not the responsibility of the taxpayer to bail out an industry, whether that's uranium, solar, coal, what have you," said Katie Tubb, a senior energy policy analyst at the conservative Washington Heritage Foundation.
The Energy Department said the plan would boost work for at least a couple of the U.S. West's nearly dormant uranium operations.
Trump's plan would need approval from a highly partisan Congress. Rep. Raul Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat and chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, has opposed Trump's effort to make domestic uranium mining a strategic issue.
Demand for nuclear and coal power sources has fallen against marketplace competition from ever-cheaper natural gas and renewable wind and solar. Trump has been unable to stop a string of coal and nuclear power plant closings.
The U.S. nuclear industry has sought help from the Trump administration, including asking for taxpayer subsidies to promote use of U.S. uranium. U.S. nuclear power plants in 2018 got 90% of their uranium from Canada, Kazakhstan and other foreign suppliers and only 10% from U.S. mines.
Trump in 2019 rejected a request from U.S. uranium mining operators that he set a minimum quota for domestic uranium. But he agreed to set up a task force to look for other ways to revive domestic production of the whole nuclear fuel supply chain.
Trump's budget proposal would be part of an effort "to put the United States back in the nuclear game around the world," Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said this month.
While Trump has called propping up U.S. uranium mining essential to national security, the Energy Department acknowledged in its budget presentation that "no immediate national security need has been identified" for the uranium reserve.
The nuclear industry welcomed Trump's project.
"It's a good step to show that the administration recognizes the strategic value" of the U.S. nuclear industry, said Nima Ashkeboussi, director of fuel cycles programs at the Nuclear Energy Industry trade group.
Energy Fuels Inc., a Canadian-owned company with an office in Colorado, called the Trump proposal "a good lifeline for the industry."
