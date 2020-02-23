Plainview did what it was expected to do Saturday, and the final match of the three-day event provided a fitting conclusion.
Nate Christensen needed 3:25 to pin Winside's Gabe Escalante for the last of the team's 146 points to win the Class D trophy for the second straight year.
Christensen ended his career as a two-time champion, winning 49 of 50 matches this season.
"It's just an awesome moment," he said. "I'm just so happy that God gave me this talent."
At that point, the Pirates were going on nearly 24 hours of having the team championship all but decided while Mullen was securely in second. Those 24 hours — and the ensuing celebration — were 26 years in the making for coach Dean Boyer.
"The first tournament we went to, we scored three team points. We won two matches all day long," he said. "It's taken tons of people in Plainview. I've got great assistant coaches. My wife does a tremendous amount. Everybody has bought in. ... It takes a lot of work, and as you can see, we got these guys here, and it makes it worth it."
So what made Plainview such a favorite coming in?
"Top-to-bottom program," Howells-Dodge coach Brian Jones said. "From their youth program to their coaches to their administrator support, from (superintendent) Dr. Darron Arlt through Dean Boyer, you can't say enough. ... He knows how to take a kid with very little, he maximizes, he gets the most out of every athlete. ... That's why Plainview is what Plainview is."
Christensen expanded on that. "Coach Boyer does an amazing job coaching us and giving us confidence that we can do anything. Our practices are so tough that they build our confidence to know that your preparation is better than the other kid's. Honestly, competition is easy compared to our practices," he said.
Saturday's final round started when Plainview junior Alizae Mejia used a late takedown to defeat Dylan Soule of High Plains 5-3. Mejia trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period, but he recorded a takedown with 31 seconds left for a 3-2 lead heading into the final period.
Soule was able to escape with 36 seconds left, but Mejia regained his control and got on top for a tiebreaking takedown with 20 seconds left. Mejia rode out Soule the rest of the way to complete his 31-0 junior season.
"That was big," Boyer said. "That was good for the next young guys coming there to say that we all can do it."
The third Plainview individual title went to sophomore Scout Ashburn, who scored a 9-1 major decision over Eli Paxton of Mullen for the 113-pound title.
"I've watched state wrestling many times, and it's just something I've dreamed of," Ashburn said. "To experience it for myself is amazing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.