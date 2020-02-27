Omaha Film Fest will feature more than 100 films

Aksarben Cinema will host the Omaha Film Festival, now in its 15th year, from March 3 to 8.

 JEFF BEIERMANN / THE WORLD HERALD

WHEN the Omaha Film Festival returns for its 15th annual event, it will screen more than 100 films.

The festival will take place March 3 to 8 at Aksarben Cinema. Passes, $40 to $100, are available at omahafilmfestival.org.

Omaha Film Festival will feature four blocks of Nebraska short films that include 28 total shorts. Of special note is the Nebraska spotlight, which will show six films, three feature films and three documentaries, all with local connections. Filmmakers and cast for each film will be in attendance at those screenings.

A complete schedule is available at omahafilmfestival. sched.com. Some highlights:

'A Home Called Nebraska'

The documentary focuses on refugees resettling in Nebraska, which settled the most refugees in America per capita in 2016. "America is the land of immigrants, and Omaha is the land of welcoming immigrants," one refugee said in the film.

'Knots: A Forced Marriage Story'

Forced and child marriages are still prevalent, and this documentary tells the story of Nina, Sara and Fraidy, three survivors of forced marriage. It's directed by Omaha filmmaker Kate Ryan Brewer.

'In Other Words'

Omaha native Bryan McClure plays the lead in this romantic comedy about a tech geek who makes a matchmaking app that delivers an unlikely match.

'The Job'

Omaha native Randy J. Goodwin is well-known from turns on "CSI," "General Hospital" and "Grey's Anatomy," and he'll return to town to show off his directorial debut. This drama is about a boxing champion who loses it all after killing another man in the ring.

'Red Flame'

Omaha filmmakers Derek and Brent Scott — known as the Maze Brothers — will show a test screening of their thriller, which follows a detective and an athlete investigating a steroid ring.

'It's Nice to Be with You Always'

Written and directed by Kyle Harvey, this is a documentary about poet Neeli Cherkovski, who was the co-editor of "Anthology of L.A. Poets" with Charles Bukowski and wrote biographies of Bukowski and Lawrence Ferlinghetti.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started