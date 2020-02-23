NOTED IN PASSING

Bieber led UAW into industry's prosperous era
Owen Bieber led the United Auto Workers union from the auto industry's dark days of the early 1980s to the prosperity of the mid-1990s.
Neither as charismatic as his predecessor, Douglas Fraser, nor as confrontational as his successor, Stephen Yokich, Bieber had an easygoing manner that belied the results he produced at the bargaining table.
Bieber shepherded the UAW through a recession, the Reagan era, industry downsizing and rapidly expanding global competition. Under Bieber, the UAW also actively supported the Solidarity labor movement, which challenged Poland's Communist government, and the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.
Bieber died Monday at age 90.— AP
'Good Times' actress sang 'Jeffersons' theme
LOS ANGELES — Ja'Net DuBois played the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on "Good Times" and composed and sang the theme song for "The Jeffersons."
DuBois' Willona was the single, sexy neighbor and best friend to star Esther Rolle's Florida Evans on "Good Times.'' She later won two Emmy Awards for her voice work on the WB series "The PJs."
DuBois' song "Movin' On Up" provided a joyous intro to "The Jeffersons" during the show's 10-season run.
DuBois' death was confirmed Tuesday. She kept her age to herself.— AP
Novelist Portis wrote 'True Grit'
Celebrated Southern novelist Charles Portis wrote "Norwood" and "True Grit."
Though the Arkansas native only published five novels, he came to be known as something of a cult writer who was adored by other authors; Esquire dubbed Portis "our least-known great novelist" in 1998.
Portis' most well-known book is "True Grit," a western told from the perspective of an elderly woman named Mattie Ross. She recounts a harrowing story from when she was 14 years old and sought revenge on her father's killer. The book was made into two movies.
He died Monday at 86.— The Washington Post
Pal of Jimmy Hoffa denied role in disappearance
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Charles "Chuckie" O'Brien, a longtime associate of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, became a leading suspect in the labor leader's disappearance.
O'Brien was a constant companion to Hoffa in the decades when the labor leader developed the Teamsters into one of the largest and most powerful unions in the nation in the from the late 1950s to the early 1970s. After Hoffa's still-unsolved disappearance in 1975, O'Brien became a leading suspect when the federal government publicly accused him of picking up Hoffa and driving him to his death.
O'Brien's stepson, Harvard Law School professor Jack Goldsmith, called the accusation untrue. "But practically everyone believed it," he said.
O'Brien died Feb. 14 at age 86.— AP
Rodeo clown Harris dies after performing
JACKSON, Miss. — Legendary rodeo clown Lecile Harris died after a performance at the 55th Annual Dixie National Rodeo and Livestock Show in Mississippi.
Harris, 83, died in his sleep after the show Feb. 13 in Jackson.
Harris gained popularity after starring in the television show "Hee Haw" as well as roles in other TV shows and movies. He had been inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. — AP
