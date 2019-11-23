Niver, Robert E.

November 23, 1926 - November 19, 2019
Preceded in death by wife, Ruth Marie (Tigges) Niver. Survived by son, Terry Niver (Kathy); daughter, Jerri Niver; son, Gary Niver (Joan); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Sunday, November 24th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. Family GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice.
