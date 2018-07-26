Feb 9, 1943 - Jul 21, 2018

Survived by wife, Linda Nigro; son, Christopher Nigro; sister, Monica Schermerhorn (Jeff); other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 28th from 9:30am to 10:30am at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 10:30; military honors aat the mortuary by American Legion Post #1. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society or Shrine Transportation Fund.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription