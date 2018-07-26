Feb 9, 1943 - Jul 21, 2018
Survived by wife, Linda Nigro; son, Christopher Nigro; sister, Monica Schermerhorn (Jeff); other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 28th from 9:30am to 10:30am at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 10:30; military honors aat the mortuary by American Legion Post #1. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society or Shrine Transportation Fund.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL
7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
