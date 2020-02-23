DEVILS 3, CAPITALS 2: Alex Ovechkin became the eighth NHL player to score 700 career goals, but the Capitals lost. The 34-yearold Ovechkin scored on a slap shot from the right circle that went in off the left post 4:50 into the third.
FLYERS 4, JETS 2: Scott Laughton scored two goals as Philadelphia extended its winning streak to three games with a win over Winnipeg.
SABRES 5, PENGUINS 2: Jack Eichel scored twice as Buffalo dealt Pittsburgh its second blowout in three days. Zemgus Girgensons, Sam Reinhart and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres.
HURRICANES 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3: Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina's two injured netminders in the Hurricanes' victory over Toronto. Ayres, who works as a Zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, was forced into action midway through the second period.
CANADIENS 3, SENATORS 0: Max Domi had a pair of goals to help Montreal beat Ottawa. Carey Price stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, while Paul Byron also scored.
RANGERS 3, SHARKS 2: Jesper Fast scored twice, Igor Shesterkin made 44 saves and the Rangers won their third straight game. Mika Zibanejad also scored, and Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to eight games.
PREDATORS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, SO: Rocco Grimaldi scored in the eighth round of the shootout, and Nashville beat Columbus. Colton Sissons, Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund each scored, and Filip Forsberg had two assists for Nashville.
COYOTES 7, LIGHTNING 3: Clayton Keller and Conor Garland each had two goals and an assist, leading Arizona past Tampa Bay. Derek Stepan, Carl Soderberg and Brad Richardson scored, and Taylor Hall had two assists. Antti Raanta made 27 saves.
