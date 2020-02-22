RANGERS 5, HURRICANES 2:Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists for visiting New York, which won for the eighth time in 11 games.
ISLANDERS 4, RED WINGS 1:Jordan Eberle had a hat trick to help host New York snap a four-game skid. It was the third three-goal game of Eberle's career and his first since April 9, 2017, when he was with the Edmonton Oilers.
BLACKHAWKS 2, PREDATORS 1, OT:Alex DeBrincat scored in the third period and overtime to rally host Chicago. DeBrincat skated in from center ice, then snapped off a shot with 57.8 seconds left in the extra period.
BLUES 5, STARS 1:David Perron scored his team-leading 24th goal and visiting St. Louis chased Dallas goalie Ben Bishop early.
BRUINS 4, FLAMES 3:Patrice Bergeron scored two goals, and visiting Boston won its fifth straight. Bergeron has scored 21 times in 32 games since returning from a lower body injury Dec. 9.
WILD 5, OILERS 3:Jared Spurgeon scored three goals as visiting Minnesota continued its attempt to get back into a playoff position.
