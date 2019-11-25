SABRES 5, PANTHERS 2:

Zemgus Girgensons scored twice, and Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists for Buffalo.

HURRICANES 2, RED WINGS 0:

James Reimer made 19 saves for his 22nd career shutout.

OILERS 4, COYOTES 3, SO:

Connor McDavid scored the only goal of the shootout.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription