SABRES 5, PANTHERS 2:
Zemgus Girgensons scored twice, and Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists for Buffalo.
HURRICANES 2, RED WINGS 0:
James Reimer made 19 saves for his 22nd career shutout.
OILERS 4, COYOTES 3, SO:
Connor McDavid scored the only goal of the shootout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.