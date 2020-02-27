AVALANCHE 3, SABRES 2: J.T. Compher scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period.
NOTES
BLUES DEFENSEMAN RULED OUT
St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has been ruled out from returning this season after collapsing on the bench earlier this month and having heart surgery.
CANADIENS' METE OUT FOR YEAR
Montreal defenseman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season after breaking his foot during a game in Detroit on Feb. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.