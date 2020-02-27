AVALANCHE 3, SABRES 2: J.T. Compher scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period.

NOTES

BLUES DEFENSEMAN RULED OUT

St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has been ruled out from returning this season after collapsing on the bench earlier this month and having heart surgery.

CANADIENS' METE OUT FOR YEAR

Montreal defenseman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season after breaking his foot during a game in Detroit on Feb. 18.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started