FLAMES 5, BRUINS 2: Sean Monahan scored a pair of goals 1:12 apart in the second period.
CANUCKS 4, CANADIENS 3, OT: Tyler Toffoli scored 1:35 into overtime to lift Vancouver.
MAPLE LEAFS 4, LIGHTNING 3: John Tavares scored twice.
RANGERS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT: Mika Zibanejad scored 28 seconds into overtime for the Rangers.
FLYERS 4, SHARKS 2: Kevin Hayes scored twice for Philadelphia.
CAPITALS 4, JETS 3, SO: Alex Ovechkin scored his 701st goal in the first period and got the winning goal in the shootout.
STARS 4, HURRICANES 1: Roope Hintz led Dallas with a goal and two assists.
DEVILS 4, RED WINGS 1: Cory Schneider made 27 saves in his first win this season.
BLUES 6, BLACKHAWKS 5: Zach Sanford had two goals and an assist for St. Louis.
PREDATORS 3, SENATORS 2: Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson scored power-play goals in the second period.
WILD 5, BLUE JACKETS 4: Mikko Koivu scored twice to snap a 30game goalless drought.
PANTHERS 2, COYOTES 1: Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots to lead a strong defensive effort by Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.