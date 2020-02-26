FLAMES 5, BRUINS 2: Sean Monahan scored a pair of goals 1:12 apart in the second period.

CANUCKS 4, CANADIENS 3, OT: Tyler Toffoli scored 1:35 into overtime to lift Vancouver.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, LIGHTNING 3: John Tavares scored twice.

RANGERS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT: Mika Zibanejad scored 28 seconds into overtime for the Rangers.

FLYERS 4, SHARKS 2: Kevin Hayes scored twice for Philadelphia.

CAPITALS 4, JETS 3, SO: Alex Ovechkin scored his 701st goal in the first period and got the winning goal in the shootout.

STARS 4, HURRICANES 1: Roope Hintz led Dallas with a goal and two assists.

DEVILS 4, RED WINGS 1: Cory Schneider made 27 saves in his first win this season.

BLUES 6, BLACKHAWKS 5: Zach Sanford had two goals and an assist for St. Louis.

PREDATORS 3, SENATORS 2: Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson scored power-play goals in the second period.

WILD 5, BLUE JACKETS 4: Mikko Koivu scored twice to snap a 30game goalless drought.

PANTHERS 2, COYOTES 1: Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots to lead a strong defensive effort by Florida.

