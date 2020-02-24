CAPITALS 5, PENGUINS 3: T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period as Washington snapped a four-game skid and and passed their archrivals into first place.
STARS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1: Tyler Seguin scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Dallas beat Chicago. The Stars' Joe Pavelski opened the scoring in the first period. Chicago rookie Dominik Kubalik tied the game in the second period on the power play.
SABRES 2, JETS 1: Kyle Okposo enjoyed his first two-goal game in 23 months, and Buffalo continued its playoff push.
ISLANDERS 4, SHARKS 1: Anders Lee scored twice and Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves. Defenseman Devon Toews also scored to help the Islanders move within a point of idle Philadelphia for third in the Metropolitan Division.
FLAMES 4, RED WINGS 2: Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan scored in the first for Calgary. Andrew Mangiapane scored Calgary's last two goals.
BLUES 4, WILD 1: Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist, Jordan Binnington made 32 saves and St. Louis beat Minnesota. The Blues have won four straight.
