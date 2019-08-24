BUCCANEERS 13, BROWNS 12: Matt Gay kicked a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to lift Tampa Bay. The game-winner capped a 16-play drive lasting more than seven minutes. The Browns led 9-0 when Baker Mayfield and the rest of the starters left the game.
BILLS 24, LIONS 20: Detroit's Matthew Stafford was 12 of 19 with a touchdown pass in his first preseason game of the year, and both teams had key players injured. Detroit lost linebacker Jarrad Davis (right leg) and center Frank Ragnow (right knee), while Buffalo's Quinton Spain (ankle) and Tre'Davious White (bruised quadriceps) also were hurt.
