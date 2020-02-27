LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska has set its May presidential primary ballots to include eight Democratic candidates, two Republicans and six Libertarians, Secretary of State Bob Evnen says.
The Democratic candidates are Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren. The Republican candidates to be listed are Donald Trump and Bill Weld.
The Libertarian candidates are Max Abramson, Daniel Behrman, Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen and Adam Kokesh.
Evnen said Tuesday that the candidates who made the ballots are recognized nationally as active presidential candidates. He said his office also conferred with the Nebraska Republican, Democratic and Libertarian Parties.
Candidates have until March 10 to file an affidavit with the secretary of state to remove their name from the ballot if they wish to do so. Candidates who aren't listed but want to be included can file by petition.
