Ousted Ukraine envoy will have book in 2021
NEW YORK — Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the career diplomat who during the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump offered a chilling account of alleged threats from Trump and his allies, has a book deal. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt confirmed Friday to the Associated Press that it had acquired Yovanovitch's planned memoir, currently untitled. According to the publisher, the book will trace her long career, from Mogadishu, Somalia, to Kyiv and "finally back to Washington, D.C. — where, to her dismay, she found a political system beset by many of the same challenges she had spent her career combating overseas."
Financial terms were not disclosed, but two people familiar with the deal told the AP that the agreement was worth seven figures. The book is not expected until spring 2021.— AP
FDA OKs drug that lowers cholesterol in new way
TRENTON, N.J. — U.S. regulators on Friday approved a new type of cholesterollowering drug aimed at millions of people who can't tolerate — or don't get enough help from — widely used statin pills like Lipitor and Crestor.
The Food and Drug Administration approved Esperion Therapeutics Inc.'s Nexletol for people genetically predisposed to have sky-high cholesterol and people who have heart disease and need to further lower their bad cholesterol. The daily pill is to be taken in conjunction with a healthy diet and the highest statin dose patients can handle, the FDA said.
Studies showed that Nexletol could lower high LDL, or bad cholesterol, by about 25% when taken alone and by an additional 18% when combined with a statin. — AP
Greyhound won't allow bus immigration checks
SEATTLE — Greyhound, the nation's largest bus company, said Friday that it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses to conduct routine immigration checks.
The company's announcement came one week after the Associated Press reported on a leaked Border Patrol memo confirming that agents can't board private buses without the consent of the bus company. Greyhound had previously insisted that even though it didn't like the immigration checks, it had no choice under federal law but to allow them. — AP
