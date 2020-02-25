'Hidden figure' at NASA dies at age 101
Katherine Johnson, portrayed in the 2016 hit film "Hidden Figures" about pioneering black female aerospace workers, died Monday at age 101. Johnson calculated rocket trajectories and Earth orbits by hand for NASA's early space missions. The mathematician and other black women initially worked in a racially segregated computing unit.
"Her story and her grace continue to inspire the world," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Twitter.— AP
Oregon lawmakers stage walkout over climate bill
SALEM, Ore. — Republican senators slipped out of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, preventing the state Senate from convening in an attempt to doom a bill aimed at stemming global warming.
The walkout was a repeat of action the GOP took last year to kill similar climate change legislation, a maneuver that prompted threats of having state police forcibly return lawmakers to the Statehouse.
The walkout may derail a bill to limit greenhouse gas emissions, which threaten the planet.— AP
World's first in vitro cheetah cubs born in Ohio
POWELL, Ohio — Two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer to a surrogate mother for the first time, Ohio zoo officials announced Monday.
The male and female cubs were born to 3-year-old Izzy at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday. A team observed the births through a remote camera and are continuing to monitor Izzy and the cubs.— AP
