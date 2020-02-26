39 states to investigate Juul's vaping strategy
HARTFORD, Conn. — A coalition of 39 states will look into the marketing and sales of vaping products by Juul Labs, including whether the company targeted youths and made misleading claims about nicotine content in its devices, officials announced Tuesday.
San Francisco-based Juul also is facing lawsuits by teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company's vaping products. A spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said her office wouldn't confirm or deny whether Nebraska authorities are investigating. — AP
6-year-old arrested amid tearful pleas
ORLANDO, Fla. — A police officer's body camera shows a 6-year-old Florida girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her as one fastens zip ties around her wrists at a charter school.
The video made public Monday shows Kaia Rolle being arrested in September for kicking and punching staff members.
The arresting officer was fired a short time later for not following department policy of getting the approval of a commander to arrest someone younger than 12. The girl's misdemeanor battery charge was dismissed later that month.— AP
Hot Pockets heiress gets prison in cheating scam
LOS ANGELES — Michelle Janavs, heiress to the Hot Pockets frozen foods fortune, was sentenced Tuesday to five months in prison in the college entrance cheating scandal.
Janavs paid $100,000 to fix her daughters' college entrance exams and agreed to pay twice that amount to sneak one girl into the University of Southern California by misrepresenting her as an elite beach volleyball player. She was the 15th parent sentenced in the admission scandal.
— The Los Angeles Times
