Second person in days is killed by Mardi Gras float
NEW ORLEANS — A man was struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a raucous weekend street parade in New Orleans, becoming the second person in days killed along a parade route during this year's Carnival season, authorities said.
The man was fatally injured Saturday evening as the popular Krewe of Endymion was rolling, New Orleans police said.
The fatality came after the death of a 58-year-old woman who witnesses said was run over by a parade float Wednesday night.
The New Orleans Police Department tweeted Sunday that it was banning all tandem floats, with the exception of large ones lighted with generators, from rolling in parades this festival season. Tandem floats, similar to the one involved in Saturday's incident, are multiple floats connected together and pulled by one tractor.— AP
Skeptic of world being round dies in rocket crash
BARSTOW, Calif. - A California man who said he wanted to fly to the edge of outer space to see if the world is round has died after his home-built rocket blasted off into the desert sky and plunged back to earth.
"Mad" Mike Hughes was killed Saturday afternoon when his rocket crashed on private property near Barstow.
Waldo Stakes, a colleague who was at the rocket launch, said Hughes, 64, was killed.
A video on TMZ.com showed the rocket taking off, with what appears to be a parachute tearing off during the launch. The steam powered rocket streaks upward, then takes about 10 seconds to fall straight back to earth.
Freelance journalist Justin Chapman, who was at the scene, said the rocket appeared to rub against the launch apparatus, which might have caused the mishap with the parachute. - AP
Man drives Jeep off sixth floor of parking garage
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A man drove his Jeep off the sixth floor of a Los Angeles area parking garage early Sunday and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.
When officers arrived shortly after midnight, they found the destroyed vehicle up against a McDonald's restaurant across the street from the garage in Santa Monica, police said.
Firefighters extricated the 20-year-old driver, who was conscious, from the wreckage and took him to a local trauma center, where he was in critical condition, the Santa Monica Fire Department said.
Two passengers inside the Jeep were able to jump out before it went off the roof, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Police in the coastal city were investigating the cause.
Because the man was receiving medical treatment, investigators weren't yet able to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.— AP
