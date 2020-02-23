Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego
PALA MESA, Calif. — A charter bus swerved on a rain-slicked Southern California highway and rolled down an embankment Saturday, killing three people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.
Several passengers were thrown from the bus, and one of the dead was trapped under the vehicle after it landed on its roof shortly after 10 a.m. off Interstate 15 in Pala Mesa, an unincorporated community about 45 miles north of San Diego, North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi said.
"There were no seat belts on this bus," Choi said.
The bus was going from Los Angeles to San Ysidro, the San Diego neighborhood just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. Passengers included adults and children.— AP
California couple who vanished for nearly a week found alive
INVERNESS, Calif. — A couple who got lost during a Valentine's Day hike in the woods of Northern California were found Saturday by rescuers who spent almost a week looking for them and had given up hope of finding them alive.
Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, were found in a densely forested area near Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet about 30 miles north of San Francisco, and were airlifted to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia, Marin County Sheriff's Sgt. Brenton Schneider said at a press conference.
"This is a miracle," he said. They were unprepared for a long hike or the temperatures in the 30s at night, and survived by drinking from a puddle, he said.
At some point, Kiparsky attempted to find help alone. She tied parts of her scarf to branches in order to get back to her partner, Schneider said.
Irwin is a leading Parkinson's disease researcher, and Kiparsky is a prominent linguist.— AP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.