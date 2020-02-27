69 convicted on possible false evidence from cop

HOUSTON — Prosecutors announced Wednesday they believe 69 additional people might have been convicted on false evidence from a former Houston police officer whose cases are being reviewed.

The announcement comes after judges declared innocent two brothers who had been convicted based on testimony from former narcotics officer Gerald Goines. Prosecutors filed motions asking judges to appoint attorneys for the 69 individuals so their cases can be reviewed to see if their convictions should be overturned.

"We need to clear people convicted solely on the word of a police officer whom we can no longer trust," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. — AP

Grandfather to plead guilty in cruise ship death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — An Indiana man who was holding his granddaughter before she fell from a cruise ship window and plunged to her death in Puerto Rico said he has agreed to a plea deal "to help end part of this nightmare."

Salvatore Anello filed documents Monday in a Puerto Rico court to change his plea to guilty to a charge of negligent homicide in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand last July, his attorney said, adding that Anello won't face jail time and will serve his probation in Indiana.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has said that surveillance video shows Anello lifting the girl to the window. Investigators say she slipped from Anello's hands. — AP

