NATION/WORLD

Trio of astronauts reach orbiting lab
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Three astronauts flew to the International Space Station on Thursday.
NASA's Chris Cassidy and Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner arrived at the orbiting lab in their Soyuz capsule six hours after blasting off from Kazakhstan. They joined two Americans and one Russian who will return to Earth in a week.
As early as next month, SpaceX is to launch a pair of NASA astronauts from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. It will be the first orbital launch of astronauts from the U.S. since NASA's space shuttle program ended in 2011.
Thursday's liftoff was low-key, given the coronavirus pandemic. The astronauts had been in strict quarantine for a month, and no family members were present to tell them goodbye.
"Obviously, we'd love to have our families here with us, but it's what we understand we have to do to be safe," Cassidy said Wednesday. — AP
Cease-fire in Yemen raises hopes for peace
CAIRO — A cease-fire proposed by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen went into effect Thursday, potentially paving the way for an end to the more than 5-year-old conflict.
There was no official word on the cease-fire from the Houthis, raising concerns whether the initiative could translate into concrete changes on the ground. In initial comments, one senior Houthi member said the cease-fire was a ploy by the kingdom to boost its international standing while a rebel spokesman accused the coalition of several attacks on Thursday.
Saudi officials said late Wednesday the cease-fire would last for two weeks and that it's in response to U.N. calls to halt hostilities amid the new coronavirus pandemic. But the initiative could also be an attempt by the Saudi monarchy to pull out of a war that has proved financially and politically costly. — AP
