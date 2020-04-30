Myanmar's army accused of fresh abuses
YANGON, Myanmar — The U.N.'s human rights expert on Myanmar has called for a new investigation into allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity during recent fighting in the Southeast Asian country.
"While the world is occupied with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Myanmar military continues to escalate its assault in Rakhine state, targeting the civilian population," Yanghee Lee said in a statement issued Wednesday in Geneva. — AP
Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of baby
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, announced the birth of a healthy son on Wednesday, just two days after Johnson returned to work following hospitalization for the coronavirus.
Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced in February that they were engaged and expecting a child. — AP
Pentagon releases 3 Navy videos showing UFOs
The Pentagon released three videos this week that depict "unidentified aerial phenomena" which were recorded by pilots between 2004 and 2015.
In each video, a flying aircraft maneuvers strangely before emitting a bright light and flying away at great speed.
The Pentagon released the videos "to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," spokesperson Sue Gough said. — The New York Daily News
Riots in crisis-hit Lebanon reflect growing despair
TRIPOLI, Lebanon — Hundreds of protesters in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli clashed with troops until late Tuesday night leaving several injured on both sides in some of the most serious riots triggered by an economic crisis spiraling out of control amid a weeks-long virus lockdown.
The violence was a reflection of the rising poverty and despair gripping the country. A lockdown to stem the spread of the new coronavirus has aggravated the crisis, throwing tens of thousands more people out of work. — AP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.