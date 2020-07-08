Extreme heat will keep baking U.S. through July
The heat is on. And for most of America it'll stay on through the rest of the month and maybe longer, meteorologists say.
Widespread and prolonged extreme heat is baking the contiguous United States and meteorologists see no relief in sight, except for a brief time in a corner of the Pacific Northwest. Next week is likely to be worse than this week.
And the entire Lower 48 states and Alaska are likely to be warmer than normal for the last two weeks of July, traditionally the hottest time of year, the National Weather Service said.— AP
Experimental treatment may have rid man of HIV
A Brazilian man infected with the AIDS virus has shown no sign of it for more than a year since he stopped HIV medicines after an intense experimental drug therapy aimed at purging hidden, dormant virus from his body, doctors reported Tuesday.
The case needs verification and it's way too soon to speculate about a possible cure, scientists cautioned.
"These are exciting findings but they're very preliminary," said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an AIDS specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.
Another UCSF specialist, Dr. Steven Deeks, called the case interesting and said it merits more study.— AP
Indian, Chinese soldiers back away from standoff
SRINAGAR, India — Indian and Chinese soldiers have backed away from the site of a deadly clash last month in the Galwan Valley along their unmarked border, Indian security officials said.
The two sides also appeared to have dismantled recent construction along the river valley high in the Karakoram Mountains, satellite images showed.
Three Indian security officials familiar with the developments said soldiers on both sides have moved back about half a mile from the site of their clash, when military personnel fought with rocks, clubs and fists in handto-hand combat that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. — AP
TikTok to leave Hong Kong because of security law
HONG KONG —The shortform video app TikTok said Tuesday that it will stop operations in Hong Kong because of a new security law that reduces Hong Kong's autonomy from China.
Other social media platforms and messaging apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google and Twitter are fretting over the possibility of providing user data to Hong Kong authorities.
TikTok has said it won't remove content from its servers even if asked to do so by the Chinese government. In China, foreign social media platforms are blocked by Beijing's "Great Firewall." — AP
Lab probes potential exposure to plutonium
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials at the Los Alamos nuclear lab are investigating the potential exposure of employees to plutonium.
Fifteen workers were being evaluated after a breach in June involving a gloved box that was being used to handle the radioactive material.— AP
