Trump administration bans flights by Chinese airlines
In a move likely to inflame tensions between the United States and China, the Trump administration said Wednesday it will ban all commercial passenger flights by Chinese carriers beginning June 16.
The change is in response to China's refusal to allow U.S. carriers to resume service to China.
U.S. airlines halted flights to China after the Trump administration imposed a travel ban that took effect in February. Delta and United had hoped to resume service in early June.— The Washington Post
Deforestation wiped out area the size of Switzerland in 2019
Deforestation of tropical old-growth forests increased last year, according to new satellite data unveiled Tuesday, wiping out acreage roughly the size of Switzerland.
Earth in 2019 lost 9.3 million acres of primary tropical forests. Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia saw the largest losses, while Bolivia and Australia experienced record tree losses for those countries due to wildfires.
Global Forest Watch and the World Resources Institute released the figures. Deforestation, the destruction of animal habitats and wildlife trafficking are linked with the spread of diseases, including the novel coronavirus, which can transmit between animals and humans.— CQ-Roll Call
Britain offers path to citizenship to many Hong Kong residents
HONG KONG — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged Wednesday to grant almost 3 million Hong Kong residents a pathway to British citizenship, a response to Beijing's move to impose a security law here that many fear will dismantle the city's political freedoms.
Johnson's vow comes as the United States, Canada, Australia and others face pressure from lawmakers and human rights groups to offer residency to Hong Kong people fleeing deteriorating political circumstances in the former British colony, which was promised a high degree of autonomy under the terms of its 1997 handover to China.
Beijing is trying to undercut Hong Kong's freedoms and bring the city more closely under the Communist Party's rule.— The Washington Post
German man is suspect in case of long-missing British girl
LONDON — British police said Wednesday that a German man has been identified as a suspect in the case of a 3-year-old British girl who disappeared 13 years ago while on holiday in Portugal.
The Metropolitan Police did not name the man but said he is 43 and was near the Praia da Luz resort area at the time Madeleine McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007.
The long-running case of McCann, who vanished shortly before her fourth birthday, has been closely followed in Britain. German police said the suspect is in prison for a sexual crime and has two previous convictions for sexual contact with girls.— AP
Emergency declared in Siberia after diesel fuel leak
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a state of emergency in a region of Siberia after an estimated 20,000 tons of diesel fuel spilled from a power plant storage facility and fouled waterways.
The spill happened Friday at a power plant near the city of Norilsk, 1,800 miles northeast of Moscow. Booms were laid in the Ambarnaya River to block the fuel.
Norilsk Nickel, which runs the plant, said it was concerned about buildings constructed on sinking soil above permafrost. Scientists are concerned about broad effects from the thawing of permafrost caused by global warming.— AP
