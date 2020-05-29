North Koreans charged in money laundering plot
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Thursday accused more than two dozen North Korean and Chinese nationals of financing Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program with at least $2.5 billion of laundered money.
The case, filed in federal court in Washington, is thought to be the largest criminal enforcement action brought against North Korea.
According to the indictment, North Korean bank officials used more than 250 front companies to launder assets through the international banking system. The Trump administration has been unable to stop North Korea's nuclear weapons program through diplomacy. — AP and the Washington Post
Replacement bee crowns top speller
Navneeth Murali, 14, of Edison, New Jersey, won a spelling bee created to fill the void left by the cancellation of the Scripps National Spelling Bee amid the pandemic.
The Spell Pundit National Online Spelling Bee, created by two teenage ex-spellers, had spellers competing from their homes over Zoom. The champion receives $5,500.
Because there was no way to guarantee spellers weren't cheating, the bee operated on the honor system.
The winning word was Karoshthi — an ancient, cursive script of Aramaic origin used in India and elsewhere in central Asia — which Murali plowed through quickly and confidently, as he had all night. — AP
Bipartisan opposition scuttles surveillance bill
WASHINGTON — Democrats pulled legislation Thursday from the House floor that would have extended FBI surveillance powers after President Donald Trump and Republicans turned against the bill.
Top liberal Democrats also oppose the bill, which critics say lacks curbs on online surveillance without warrants.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there will be further negotiations with the Senate over the expired powers the FBI considers vital in fighting terrorism. The powers, among other things, make it easier for investigators to continue eavesdropping on a subject who has switched cellphone providers to thwart detection. — AP
Police catch student wanted in two slayings
HARTFORD, Conn. — A college student sought by police as a suspect in a crime spree that included two slayings in Connecticut has been captured in Maryland, police said.
Peter Manfredonia, 23, had been the subject of a six-day search. He was found near a truck stop in Hagerstown, Maryland. — AP
